'Conspiracy to Impose President's Rule': Punjab CM on PM's Security Lapse Row

Channi denied claims of any threat to the prime minister's life during his visit to Punjab on 4 November.

"Where was the threat? Nobody was within a kilometre of you. No stone was thrown, no bullet was fired, no slogans were raised, nobody showed you any stick. How can you say 'I made it alive'! Such a sensitive statement by such a big leader. People voted you as prime minister – you should make responsible statements. You are saying we want to kill our prime minister," he said.

He also alleged that the prime minister had planned to turn around after 10 km because 70,000 chairs were put at the venue but not even 700 showed up.

"All chairs were empty," he claimed.

(With inputs from NDTV)