Coimbatore Traffic Cop Slaps Swiggy Delivery Agent, Incident Caught on Video
A traffic constable in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore faced action after a video clip went viral on social media.
A traffic constable in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore faced action after a video clip went viral on social media, showing him purportedly attacking a Swiggy delivery agent in a public space.
As per reports, Sathish, a Grade-1 constable attached to Singanallur police station, slapped Mohanasundaram after he allegedly tried to stop a school van that was driving rashly.
Mohanasundaram reportedly noticed a private school van that was about to knock down a woman pedestrian on Avinashi Road, on Friday. Following this, he allegedly tried to stop the van by parking his bike in front of the vehicle. The led to a temporary traffic jam.
Seeing the commotion, Satish allegedly slapped the delivery agent twice and snatched his mobile phone. It is reported that the police constable also damaged his motorcycle.
A report on Times of India quoted Mohanasundaram as saying, "A cop regulating the traffic at the signal came to the spot, snatched my mobile phone and damaged my earphones. He then slapped me repeatedly. I didn't know what to do and and started crying in full public view."
The video of the incident was shared on social media platforms.
Based on a complaint filed by Mohanasundaram on Saturday, senior police officials swung into and transferred Satish to the control room, police said.
An enquiry was also initiated by the police.
(With inputs from TOI, PTI)
