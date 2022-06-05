Coimbatore Traffic Cop Slaps Swiggy Delivery Agent, Incident Caught on Video

Seeing the commotion, Satish allegedly slapped the delivery agent twice and snatched his mobile phone. It is reported that the police constable also damaged his motorcycle.

A report on Times of India quoted Mohanasundaram as saying, "A cop regulating the traffic at the signal came to the spot, snatched my mobile phone and damaged my earphones. He then slapped me repeatedly. I didn't know what to do and and started crying in full public view."

The video of the incident was shared on social media platforms.

Based on a complaint filed by Mohanasundaram on Saturday, senior police officials swung into and transferred Satish to the control room, police said.

An enquiry was also initiated by the police.

(With inputs from TOI, PTI)