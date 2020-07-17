Periyar Statue Smeared With Saffron in Coimbatore, Probe Underway
Periyar’s work involved challenging Brahminical dominance and gender and caste inequality in Tamil Nadu.
A statue of EV Ramasamy Periyar, social activist and founder of Dravidar Kazhagam (DK), was found desecrated by a saffron-coloured liquid on Friday, 17 July, in Coimbatore, reported The Hindu.
Periyar is known as the ‘Father of the Dravidian Movement’. His work involved challenging Brahminical dominance and gender and caste inequality in Tamil Nadu.
Police sources reportedly informed The Hindu that it was raining and therefore, the two police personnel, stationed at the spot, had moved away temporarily in the early hours of Friday morning. The incident is believed to have occurred then, although the rain reportedly washed away most of the saffron liquid.
PTI reported that the incident led to protests by workers of DMK, MDMK and VCK. A demand for the arrest of the miscreants has also reportedly emerged, with a warning to intensify the agitation if such incidents were repeated.
Thanthai Periyar, Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) general secretary, according to the report, also warned that the protests will intensify if the police does not take quick action.
Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order), G Stalin, also visited the spot and promised the protesters that appropriate action will be taken.
A probe by the Kuniyamuthur police is underway.
N Karthik, DMK MLA, meanwhile, alleged that this was a conspiracy “to disrupt public harmony”. According to The Hindu’s report, he also demanded stern action from the State.
(With inputs from The Hindu, PTI)
