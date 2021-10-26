China Imposes Lockdown in Two Cities - Ejin Banner and Lanzhou

The resurgence in cases is being attributed to the new Delta variant of the coronavirus and tourist activity. Out of the 13 new cases in Inner Mongolia on Sunday, 24 October, 12 were found in the city of Ejin Banner. Out of the 29 new cases on Tuesday, 26 October, six were found in Lanzhou.

Both the cities have reported 43 and 39 new cases respectively in the past week. "A total of 198 cases have been reported," Live Mint reported.