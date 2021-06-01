Centre Allows Resumption of Oxygen Supply for Use by Industries

The government has permitted oxygen manufacturing units to supply oxygen for industrial purposes on a temporary basis. This comes amid reducing COVID-19 cases in the country, which has been facing a severe second wave.

Certain industries such as MSMEs, industries producing oxygen, food processing plants, copper, aluminium, steel and infrastructure projects have been allowed by the government to use liquid oxygen, reported The Hindu.

However, the supply of oxygen to the industrial sector will be subject to limitations subject to the adequate supply of liquid oxygen supply to hospitals and other medical demands of the states and Union territories, according to PTI.