Central Teams Report Faults in COVID-19 Measures of Three States

After a review of the COVID-19 situation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, three central teams that were deputed to Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Punjab earlier this week have been providing their feedback on a daily basis to the state governments as well the Centre and have pointed out multiple flaws in the handling of the situation by the three states.

The teams that had visited 50 districts in all three states pointed out various issues ranging from lack of RT-PCR testing facilities, shortage of healthcare staff, attacks on healthcare workers, etc.