Central Teams Report Faults in COVID-19 Measures of Three States
The central teams noted lack of compliance to COVID-appropriate behaviour in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.
After a review of the COVID-19 situation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, three central teams that were deputed to Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Punjab earlier this week have been providing their feedback on a daily basis to the state governments as well the Centre and have pointed out multiple flaws in the handling of the situation by the three states.
The teams that had visited 50 districts in all three states pointed out various issues ranging from lack of RT-PCR testing facilities, shortage of healthcare staff, attacks on healthcare workers, etc.
CHHATTISGARH
In Chhattisgarh, the teams reported lack of perimeter control in containment zones. In certain parts of the state, there was shortage of RT-PCR testing capacity, limited oxygen availability, shortage of drugs like Remdesivir and Heparin and shortage in ambulance services.
Resistance to containment activities and instances of attacks on healthcare workers were also reported.
PUNJAB
In Punjab, low rates of testing have been reported from Patiala. The teams also pointed out shortage of healthcare workers, slow pace of COVID-19 vaccination and lack of coronavirus care centres.
Lack of COVID-appropriate behaviour by the community was also seen and the teams have suggested stricter ground level enforcement for the same by district authorities.
MAHARASHTRA
In Maharashtra, containment operations were found to be sub-optimal in many districts. The testing capacity in certain districts was reported to be already overwhelmed, resulting in delay in reporting of test results.
Community resistance to COVID-19 testing has also been reported from Bhandara district. Lack of follow up of COVID-19 patients who are under home isolation has also been reported.
An acute shortage of healthcare workforce has been reported from Aurangabad, Nandurabar, Yawatmal, Satara, Palghar, Jalgoan, and Jalna districts.
The teams also pointed that a large number of deaths were being reported within the first 72 hours of hospital admission in Satara district because patients were reporting late to the treatment centres.
As an ongoing effort to strengthen efforts for COVID-19 management, the Centre has been deputing teams from time to time to visit various states and Union Territories.
