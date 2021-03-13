CBI Summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Kin in Coal Smuggling Case

The CBI had registered a case against the alleged kingpin of the pilferage racket Anup Majhi alias Lala, Eastern Coalfield Ltd General Managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai, ECL chief of security Tanmay Das, area security inspector Kunustoria Dhananjay Rai, and SSI and security in-charge Kajora area Debashish Mukherjee in November last year.

On 26 February, the CBI searched the premises of a businessman in Kolkata and on 19 February, the agency had also carried out searches at 13 locations in four districts of West Bengal including the premises of coal mafia Jaidev Mondal.

On 28 November last year, the CBI had conducted raids at 45 locations in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the coal smuggling racket.

The agency summoned Trinamool leader Chatterjee in connection with the ICore chit fund scam for questioning on 15 March at its Kolkata office.

"If I am called, I will definitely go. I am not involved in any illegal activities," said Chatterjee, who also holds the parliamentary affairs portfolio, adding that he had left a highly lucrative job to join politics and had no greed for money.