‘You Know Who Their Masters Are’: Haasan Slams AIADMK on CAA Row

An incident that puts the secular character of our country in question has occurred in the Winter Session of the Parliament.

The Central Government, using its majority power, has passed the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The entire country is agitating against this amendment, which is not acceptable by any measure.

The leader of Makkal Neethi Maiyam, 'Nammavar', voiced his opinion against the bill, saying 'it is foolish to convert this nation into a monotheistic country', even as the bill was being tabled.

In addition to this, the US, England and also organisations like the UN and others have expressed their dissatisfaction with this Act.

Above all this, the country's economy has slid down, the people suffer the unavailability of essential goods, the safety of women is in question, and the whole country has stalled over this issue.

In such a situation, this government has brought in a law that goes against the nature of this republic and disrupts the peace of the nation.

The Centre seems unperturbed over issues like the people's resistance, the problems in international relations, or the disruption of peace in society.

We have witnessed numerous times in the recent past the adamancy of the government in staying its ground no matter what.

Therefore, in the understanding that justice cannot prevail under such a government that will surely not pay heed to requests that are put to it, MNM has sought the help of the Judiciary.

This morning, the General Secretary of MNM, AG Mourya, has appealed to the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act, on behalf of the party.

MNM and Kamal Haasan will leave no stone unturned in seeking every possibly legal recourse to put an end to the Citizenship Amendment Act.