Britain's Rising COVID cases: Health Secy Resists Suggestion of Restrictions
Sajid Javed has issued warnings that if people do not get vaccinated soon, the restrictions might be re-imposed.
Sajid Javed, the Health Secretary of Britain has resisted the demands of imposition of restrictions on account of the rising rate of COVID-19 infections in the country but has issued warnings that if people do not get vaccinated soon, the restrictions might be re-imposed.
Britain has seen a rise in the number of COVID positive cases and subsequent deaths due to the disease.
Britain reported 223 new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, 19 October, the highest daily figure since March, and cases are the highest in Europe, with nearly 50,000 new infections reported on Wednesday, 20 October, Reuters reported.
At present, there are no restrictions for those living in the European nation.
While Britain had a quick start to its vaccination drive, things have slowed down and the country is falling behind other European nations. It is eighth internationally, in terms of number of fatalities. Things are prone to get worse with the upcoming winters, the country's healthcare workers warn.
"This is the middle of October. Things are only going to get worse," Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, told BBC radio. "The health service is right at the edge, if you push much further we will not be able to provide the level of service that people need to have."
The Health Secretary has issued a warning, which as per Reuters, warned all those eligible (over 16 years of age) to get their vaccination and booster shots as soon as they are due or else a Plan 'B' would be issued.
The Plan B will have imposition of restrictions, mass mandates, and going back to working from home and lockdowns among others.
At a press conference, Javed pointed out that the pandemic is not over and that behavioural mistakes of neglecting protocols might lead to worsening of the situation. "We are more likely to face restrictions as we head into winter," he said.
If not enough people get their booster jabs, if not enough of those people that were eligible for the original offer don't come forward, if people don't wear masks when they really should, it's going to hit us all, and it would of course make it more likely we're going to have more restrictions.Health Minister Sajid Javed at the press conference
Javed said the current pressures on the health service were not unsustainable but would act if that picture changed.
