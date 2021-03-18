AAP, BJP Trade Blames As Delhi Gets Most-Polluted Capital Tag

Delhi BJP spokespersons Harish Khurana and Praveen Shankar Kapoor addressed a press conference on Wednesday, alleging that the Arvind Kejriwal government had failed to utilise its environment budget during 2019-2021, reported PTI.

They recommended the AAP government to immediately form an expert committee to study and curb pollution as over 60% of the environment budget of 2020-21 alone was about to lapse, the report added.