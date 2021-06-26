BJP Appoints New Presidents for Its Assam, Manipur Units
Bhabesh Kalita replaces Ranjeet Kumar Dass while Sharda Devi succeeds Saikhom Tikendra Singh, who succumbed to COVID
BJP national chief JP Nadda on Saturday appointed Bhabesh Kalita and Sharda Devi as presidents of its Assam and Manipur units respectively.
BJP’s national General Secretary and headquarters in-charge Arun Singh said in a statement that the appointments of Kalita and Devi will come into immediate effect.
Kalita, a sitting MLA in the Assam Assembly, will replace Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who became a minister in the newly-formed Himanta Biswa Sarma government in state.
The saffron party won the recently held Assam Assembly polls for the second consecutive term.
Meanwhile, the BJP has also named its Manipur unit head, which will go to polls next year.
Devi will succeed Saikhom Tikendra Singh, who died of COVID-19 last month.
