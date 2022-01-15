Ban Extended, No Political Rallies Till 22 January: Election Commission
This ban will be revoked only if the conditions improve by 22 January, said the EC.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Election Commission (EC) had banned all physical political rallies and campaigns for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, till 15 January.
This ban has now been extended till January 22 and will be revoked only if the conditions improve by then, said the EC.
All political parties are responsible for ensuring the enforcement of all COVID protocols at gatherings. No gatherings can have more than 300 people or more than 50% capacity of the meeting hall.
The ban applies to all political rallies, roadshows, political events, party meetings, or any gathering.
This decision to extend the ban was announced after the EC held several meetings with the Union Health Secretary and Chief Health Secretaries of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand, and Chief Election Officers.
In addition to the ban, the EC has released a list of 16 things that should not be done. This includes all nukkad sabhas or street meets. The EC has also advised reducing the number of people taking up door-to-door campaigning.
The first phase of the 5 state Assembly elections is on 10 February.
(With inputs from NDTV and PTI.)
