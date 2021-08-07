Mizoram Faces Shortage of Medicines Amid Border Tensions With Assam

Amid the escalating tensions between Assam and Mizoram over the border dispute, trucks carrying essentials from Assam are unable to enter Mizoram, said Dr R Lalthangliana, the Health Minister of Mizoram.

This development comes as Mizoram faces an 'acute shortage' of medicines being used in the treatment of coronavirus patients,

"ZMC (Zoram Medical College) RT-PCR lab is now facing acute shortage of essential testing reagents, and therefore, sample testing in Mizoram is getting capped based on the available stock," Lalthanliana, told news agency ANI.

"It is unfortunate that supply of testing kits, reagents and other life-saving drugs are still stranded at the Assam-Mizoram border, due to the continued blockade of NH306," he added.