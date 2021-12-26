ADVERTISEMENT
Archbishop Desmond Tutu, South African Anti-Apartheid Icon, Dies at Age 90
The churchman was awarded the Nobel prize in 1984.
Nobel Peace Prize laureate and one of South Africa's most prominent anti-apartheid icons Archbishop Desmond Tutu passed away on Sunday, 26 December, at the age of 90.
Reacting to the demise of the distinguished figure, President Cyril Ramaphos said:
"The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa."South African President Cyril Ramaphos
(This story will be updated with more details.)
