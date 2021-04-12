Andhra’s Tika Utsav Target Hits Wall on Depleted Stocks

But with the central government yet to respond to the state's request, the stocks have dropped abysmally. As a result, the Utsav had to be postponed till the arrival of fresh stocks in Anantapur district. District authorities said that vaccination would commence on a war footing in the district, as soon as fresh stocks arrive.

The situation is not very different in most of the other districts which are grappling with low stocks and growing demand. State officials said that East and West Godavari, Nellore, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam, and other districts are using the available stocks to vaccinate people in urban areas. In some of the other districts, the authorities are using the limited stock for vaccination in both, urban rural areas.

With no sign of fresh stocks arriving soon and COVID cases on the rise with every passing day, authorities are a concerned lot in Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has been published in an arrangement with IANS.)