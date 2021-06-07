Andhra Lockdown To Continue Till 20 June, Relaxations Announced  

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday, 7 June, extended the partial lockdown imposed across the state until 20 June, and also announced revised relaxation timings.

The relaxation period has been extended from the earlier four hours in the morning to 8 hours (from 6 am-2 pm), but this will be implemented only from 10 June, the government has announced.

The state has been under a lockdown since 5 May and earlier, the relaxation period earlier was from 6 am to 10 am. The Andhra government had earlier on 31 May extended the lockdown to 10 June.