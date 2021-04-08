Amid COVID Surge, Night Curfew Imposed in Noida Till 17 April

As Uttar Pradesh records a surge of COVID cases, the Noida administration on Thursday, 8 April, has imposed a night curfew in the district from 10 pm to 5 am till 17 April.

All government and private education institutions and coaching institutes will be closed, with the exemption of medical, paramedical, and nursing centres. The order however, stated that the holding of practical examinations will not be affected.

There will also be a stricter enforcement of masks in public spaces and offices by police commanders and concerned departments.