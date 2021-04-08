Amid COVID Surge, Night Curfew Imposed in Noida Till 17 April
Noida administration has imposed a night curfew in the district from 10 pm to 5 am till 17 April.
As Uttar Pradesh records a surge of COVID cases, the Noida administration on Thursday, 8 April, has imposed a night curfew in the district from 10 pm to 5 am till 17 April.
All government and private education institutions and coaching institutes will be closed, with the exemption of medical, paramedical, and nursing centres. The order however, stated that the holding of practical examinations will not be affected.
There will also be a stricter enforcement of masks in public spaces and offices by police commanders and concerned departments.
The order, undersigned by District Collector and Magistrate Suhad L Y of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration notes that all essential goods, commodities and medical services will be exempted from lockdown restrictions.
Meanwhile, Ghaziabad district will be imposing a night curfew as well from 10 pm to 5 am, effective from the night of 8 April, according to Ajay Shankar Pandey, the Ghaziabad District Magistrate, reported ANI.
There have been at least 12,801,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, according to the Union Health Ministry data. As of Thursday morning, there have been 166,177 deaths.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.