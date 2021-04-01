Ambedkar Jayanti on 14 April to Be a Public Holiday From This Year
14 April 2021 will mark the 130th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar.
The Centre, on Thursday, 1 April, declared Ambedkar Jayanti on 14 April, a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.
The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued a notification that from this year, 14 April will be a public holiday for all central government offices, including industrial establishments, reported The Financial Express. All the ministries have been notified of this decision via a memorandum, added the report.
Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1990, years after he passed away on 6 December 1956. He obtained a PhD from Columbia, laid the cornerstone for modern Dalit politics and drafted the Constitution of India. His contributions came at a time when many of his countrymen considered him an ‘untouchable’.
14 April 2021 will mark the 130th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, a social thinker, Dalit leader, and anti-caste reformer, who went on to become the first law and justice minister of India, after Independence.
Ambedkar was also a leading authority on currency and banking during his time. The Reserve Bank of India was created in 1935 based on his recommendations.
He laid the foundations for women empowerment in India and framed laws that gave women the right to property and maternity benefits. He also paved the way for the Women’s Labour Welfare Fund.
