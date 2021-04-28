After ‘Shahi Snan’, COVID Curfew Imposed in Uttarakhand Till 3 May

Uttarakhand has imposed a curfew in Haridwar, Roorkee, Laksar and Bhagwanpur from Wednesday, 28 April, till 5 am on 3 May, as per ANI. The move came after the conclusion of the last 'shahi snan’ at the Kumbh Mela in the state.

Despite the mounting COVID-19 cases that has crippled the health infrastructure of the country, a crowd of Hindu devotees gathered at ‘Har Ki Pauri’ in Haridwar on Tuesday, 27 April, for the last ‘shahi snan’ at the Kumbh Mela.

Visuals showed scores of pilgrims taking the holy dip in the Ganga, flouting physical distancing measures with no masks in sight.