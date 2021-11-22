After Farm Laws Repeal, SKM Writes Open Letter to PM Modi, Lists Six Demands

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday, 21 November, wrote an open letter to Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, putting forth six conditions and said that they would continue the agitation if the government failed to discuss those six issues with the farmers.

The letter asked for the immediate resumption of talks with the government over their demands, which include a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for all farmers.