88 IIT Roorkee Students Test COVID Positive
All the patients have been kept under observation at a hostel that has been converted into a COVID-care centre.
Nearly 88 students of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district have tested positive for COVID-19, an institute official said on Thursday, 8 April.
Sonika Srivastava, a spokesperson of the institute, said all the 88 students have been quarantined in the Ganga hostel on the campus. The hostel has been converted into a COVID-care centre.
"These students have been kept under the observation," Srivasatava said. Five hostels have been sealed. However, online classes of the institute have not been disrupted, she said.
Srivastava made it clear that the institute was strictly adhering to all the COVID-19 guidelines of the state government.
