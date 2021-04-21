3 ONGC Staffers Kidnapped by Militants in Assam’s Sivasagar

Speaking to this correspondent, Sivasagar SP Amitava Sinha said that the kidnapping was reported at 5.30 am. “According to preliminary investigation, a group of five armed militants were involved in the abduction,” he added.

All security forces in the region and the bordering Nagaland have been alerted and massive search operations are underway, Sinha said.

A source said all exits leading to Nagaland were being monitored. “It is suspected that the militants would use the route of Mon district in Nagaland to take the youths to Myanmar. The Assam Rifles unit in Nagaland has also been alerted,” the source said, adding, “ULFA-I has claimed responsibility for the abduction.”

Earlier, ULFA-I reportedly released Quippo employees after intense rounds of negotiations for ransom. Initially, ULFA-I had demanded Rs 20 crore, but it was not clear if any amount was paid to the outfit to secure their release.