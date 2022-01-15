'16 January To Be Celebrated As National Startup Day': PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared 16 January as 'National Startup Day' in an event on Saturday, 15 January, calling startups "the backbone of new India." The announcement was made at an Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav event, "Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem," where the PM was addressing over 150 startups via video conference.

"Country's innovators are making the country proud globally," said the PM.

The purpose of declaring 16 January as the National Startup Day is to ensure that the culture of startups can reach even the most remote parts of the country, he said.