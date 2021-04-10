LAC Disengagement: India, China Hold 11th Round of Military Talks
The 11th round of military talks between India and China lasted for 13 hours.
India and China held the 11th round of Corps Commander-level talks on Friday, 10 April in Chushul-Moldo to discuss disengagement from patrolling points of the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.
The 11th round of military talks concluded by 11:30 pm, lasting for 13 hours, and the Corps Commanders discussed disengagement of the remaining friction points, such as Gogra heights, Hot Springs and 900 square km Depsang Plains, told army sources to ANI.
India and China have been engaged in diplomatic and military talks after tensions began rising along the high-altitude border in April 2020. The situation escalated when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a physical clash in mid-June at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.
The dialogue held is to negotiate the next steps, after the disengagement of the military forces of both countries from both northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake in mid-February.
What Has Happened So Far?
The tenth round of disengagement talks between India and China, which were held on 20 February, had lasted around 16 hours.
Following the round of talks, the Ministry of Defence said that the two sides “positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area.”
Further, according to the Defence Ministry, the two sides noted that it was a significant step forward that provided “a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC in Western Sector.”
As per images and videos accessed by The Quint via Indian Army sources, the Indian and Chinese troops were seen moving away tanks, dismantling structures and deinducting troops from the sites, as was agreed upon in the ninth round of military commander level talks.
Earlier in February, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had told Parliament that both sides had agreed to pull back troops in “a phased, coordinated and verified manner” around Pangong Tso, after which military commanders would discuss ending the standoff in other parts of Ladakh.
(With inputs from ANI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.