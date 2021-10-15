Health Min Raises Alarm Over COVID Team Shortage; Staff Under 'Acute Stress'

The Health Secretary also mentions by name, eleven people who moved out of the Ministry for reasons like study leaves, promotions or repatration. According to Indian Express, the list includes people such as Vandana Gurnani, Additonal Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission and Joint Secretary Nipun Vinayak, who was looking into oxygen supply during the second wave of COVID-19.

A Health Ministry official, on the condition of anonymity, told Indian Express, "Each Ministry gives the list of vacancies every month to the DoPT. Otherwise how would they fill the vacancies?"

This letter to the DoPT is the second in two months in which Bhushan noted unfilled vacancies in the Health Ministry. The first, dated 12 August, highlighted vacancies for the posts of joint secretary, deputy secretary, additional secretary and director under the Central Staffing Scheme in the Ministry.