Halfway Into 37-Day Campaign, No Answers Yet for Bhopal Gas Victims From Govts

Basically, the children of those who had been exposed to the gas were seven times as likely to suffer from congenital health problems as the children of those who had had no exposure.

The results of the study were never made public, and only came to light in 2019 because of RTI queries by the organisations which are now conducting the 37 Years 37 Questions campaign.

An expert committee of scientists from the NIREH, ICMR and AIIMS barred the publication of the study, citing alleged methodological flaws, poor design and inconclusive findings – despite the multiple stages of review that the study went through. Even this decision was buried, and only became known because of the RTI queries.

While barring the release of the study's findings, the expert committee had recommended in April 2018 that since the research subject was important, a new study should be formulated to look into this issue.

No such study has been commissioned by the NIREH or any other governmental agency, despite how serious this issue could be.