Graphic Novel: INS Khukri, the Only Ship Lost & Capt Mulla Who Went Down With It

On 26 January, which marks the day when the Indian Navy was founded, The Quint revisits the last journey of INS Khukri which is the only Indian naval ship that lost in a war with Pakistan in 1971. The warship was one of the three anti-submarine frigates.

What keeps the story afloat is the warship’s last moments at sea and the valour of Captain Mahendra Nath Mulla, who chose to go down with the warship.