Graphic Novel: INS Khukri, the Only Ship Lost & Capt Mulla Who Went Down With It

The Quint revisits the last journey of INS Khukri, the only Indian warship lost in a war with Pakistan in 1971.

Aroop MishraDeeksha Malhotra
Published
Graphic Novels
3 min read
On 26 January, which marks the day when the Indian Navy was founded, The Quint revisits the last journey of INS Khukri which is the only Indian naval ship that lost in a war with Pakistan in 1971. The warship was one of the three anti-submarine frigates.

What keeps the story afloat is the warship’s last moments at sea and the valour of Captain Mahendra Nath Mulla, who chose to go down with the warship.

As water sucked INS Khurkri, Captain Mulla went down with the warship and other sailors into the sea, creating a suction effect and an eerie silence. The time was 8:45 pm on 9 December 1971.

On 10 December 1971, the survivors were finally rescued by INS Katchal at 10 am. Six officers and 61 men survived but 18 officers and 178 sailors laid down their lives in the line of duty.  

Topics:  INS Khukri 

