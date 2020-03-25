Shaheen Bagh: A History of The Iconic Protest Before the Virus Hit
A history of Shaheen Bagh Protests
A history of Shaheen Bagh ProtestsIllustration by Aroop Mishra/ The Quint

Shaheen Bagh: A History of The Iconic Protest Before the Virus Hit

Aroop MishraPadmini Vaidyanathan
Graphic Novels

For three months, women at Shaheen Bagh weathered rain, cold, sun, political threats and more, to fight for what they believed were their fundamental rights. They left the protest site because of the spectre of the novel coronavirus on early Tuesday morning, 24 March, but made it clear that it no way signalled the end of their fight.

Here’s the brief history of how the Shaheen Bagh protests unfolded, from start to finish.

A History of Shaheen Bagh Protests
A History of Shaheen Bagh Protests
(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

Also Read : 100 Days Of Resistance: A Musical Salaam to Shaheen Bagh’s Women

Loading...

For 100 days, the women of Shaheen Bagh didn’t just continue their protest, night and day, but inspired similar sit-in protests across the country.

A small group of women begin this historic protest on 14 December 2019
A small group of women begin this historic protest on 14 December 2019
Illustration by Aroop Mishra/ The Quint

The protest, which spread out for over a kilometre, was supported by an army of volunteers.

Also Read : Amid Lockdown, Police Rid Shaheen Bagh Of All Traces of Protest

Thousands sing the National Anthem on 31 December 2019
Thousands sing the National Anthem on 31 December 2019
Illustration by Aroop Mishra/ The Quint

Shaheen Bagh became the epicentre of protest art – from graffiti on the walls to artists like TM Krishna & Shubha Mudgal performing.

Shaheen Bagh becomes a centre for protest art
Shaheen Bagh becomes a centre for protest art
Illustration by Aroop Mishra/ The Quint

The protests were so iconic that they also became the target of inflammatory speech, particularly by ruling party politicians.

BJP leaders make hate speeches against Shaheen Bagh Protesters
BJP leaders make hate speeches against Shaheen Bagh Protesters
Illustration by Aroop Mishra/ The Quint

On 1 February, Kapil Gujjar opened fire at the protest site, claiming "sirf Hinduon ki chalegi".

3 elderly women &amp; Rohith Vemula’s mother hoist the National Flag on 26 January 2020
3 elderly women & Rohith Vemula’s mother hoist the National Flag on 26 January 2020
Illustration by Aroop Mishra/ The Quint
Farmers from Punjab set up a free community kitchen at Shaheen Bagh
Farmers from Punjab set up a free community kitchen at Shaheen Bagh
Illustration by Aroop Mishra/ The Quint
SC appointed interlocutors meet the protesters&nbsp;
SC appointed interlocutors meet the protesters 
Illustration by Aroop Mishra/ The Quint

Following the coronavirus outbreak, several appeals were made to the protesters to clear the area, but they refused citing they were taking precautions. With an increase in the number of cases across the country, on the morning of 24 March 2020, the protesters were cleared by the Delhi Police.

Shaheen Bagh protest comes to a halt due to Coronavirus
Shaheen Bagh protest comes to a halt due to Coronavirus
Illustration by Aroop Mishra/ The Quint

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Graphic Novels section for more stories.

    Loading...