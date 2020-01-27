Govt to Sell 100% Stake in Air India; Issues Bid Document
The government on Monday, 27 January 2020 announced the sale of 100 per cent stake in debt-laden Air India as it issued the preliminary bid document for the strategic disinvestment and has set 17 March, as the deadline for submitting an expression of interest.
As part of the strategic disinvestment, Air India would also sell 100 per cent stake in low-cost airline Air India Express and 50 per cent shareholding in joint venture AISATS, as per bid document issued on Monday.
Management control of the airline would also be transferred to the successful bidder.
The government has set 17 March, as the deadline for submitting the expression of interest (EoI).
Entities of Air India Being Transferred to a Separate Company
AISATS is an equal joint venture between Air India and Singapore Airlines. It offers ground handling services.
Air India also has interests in Air India Engineering Services, Air India Air Transport Services, Airline Allied Services and Hotel Corporation of India.
These entities are in the process of being transferred to a separate company -- Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL) -- and would not be a part of the proposed transaction, the document said.
The remaining debt would be allocated to AIAHL.
A person in the know of PIM details said staff would be given shares on discount under Employee Stock Option Programme (ESOP).
Government Proposed to Offload Equity to Private Players
Air India staff will be offered three per cent of the airline's total shares in the government's disinvestment process.
About 98 crore shares would be set aside under the ESOP, the person said.
As on 1 November 2019, Air India and Air India Express had 16,077 employees on their rolls, including permanent people.
In 2018, the government proposed to offload 76 per cent equity share capital of the national carrier as well as transfer the management control to private players. However, there were no bidders.
