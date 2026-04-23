Ibex Expeditions Launches Advocacy Campaign Aimed at Preservation of Antarctica

Law firms Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India and AZB & Partners are supporting this campaign pro bono, helping advance legal petitions to governments and international organisations.

"Antarctica is more than just a land of ice; it is a crucial regulator of Earth’s climate,” the campaign stated. “Disturbances to this ecosystem could lead to catastrophic global consequences, including rising sea levels and unstable weather patterns. Today is the time to actively contribute towards its conservation.”

The organisations that support this initiative are:

1. Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA)

2. Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA)

3. PATA India Chapter

4. World Travel & Trade Association (WTTC II)

5. SKAL International

6. SKAL International India/SKAL Delhi

7. Union Internationale Des Associations D’Alpinisme (UIAA)

8. Responsible Tourism Society of India (RTSOI)

9. Inlaks Foundation

10. St. Stephens College

11. Ibex Expeditions

12. Make my Trip

13. (CEEW) Council on Energy, Environment and Water

14. Nanhi Chhaan Foundation

To ensure the mission extends beyond the journey, all participants in the Ibex Expeditions programme are required to take a "Polar Pledge". This commitment binds travelers to actively support Antarctic protection and promote environmental awareness within their own professional and local communities.