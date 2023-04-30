Giaspura Gas Leak: Nine Dead, 11 Critical After Gas Leak in Ludhiana

At least nine people have died and 11 have been hospitalised after a gas leak in Giaspura in Punjab's Ludhiana, reported news agency ANI.
The affected area has been cordoned off and a rescue team was rushed to the spot. Officials said that evacuation is a priority as the area is densely populated.
What have officials said?
Swati Tiwana, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Ludhiana, told ANI, "It is definitely a gas leak case. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. 9 people died in this incident and 11 are sick."
The police said that a rescue team was called to the spot. A team of doctors & ambulances were also called.
What we know about the leak so far:
Times of India reported that fire officials got a call at 7.15 am on Sunday regarding the leak. The source of the gas leak is not known yet and the NDRF team will investigate it.
Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh told The Indian Express, “NDRF experts are checking type of gas. I cannot comment on the type of gas yet. It will be half-baked. We have used drones to check if someone lying unconscious on terraces or rooftops but no one else found yet. All who got unconscious have been evacuated."
'All Possible Help Being Provided': CM Bhagwant Mann
On Sunday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted that all possible help is being provided and that further details are awaited.
He tweeted in Punjabi, "The incident of a gas leak at a factory in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana is very sad. Police, government and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being provided. Rest details soon."
(With inputs from ANI, The Indian Express and Times of India)
