Giaspura Gas Leak: Nine Dead, 11 Critical After Gas Leak in Ludhiana

At least nine people have died and 11 have been hospitalised after a gas leak in Giaspura in Punjab's Ludhiana, reported news agency ANI.

The affected area has been cordoned off and a rescue team was rushed to the spot. Officials said that evacuation is a priority as the area is densely populated.

What have officials said?

Swati Tiwana, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Ludhiana, told ANI, "It is definitely a gas leak case. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. 9 people died in this incident and 11 are sick."

The police said that a rescue team was called to the spot. A team of doctors & ambulances were also called.