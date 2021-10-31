G20 Leaders Pledge Carbon Neutrality by 2050, Limit Global Warming to 1.5 ºC

At the G20 summit in Rome, leaders made a commitment to reach carbon neutrality by mid-century and made it a key goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 31 October. As per a final communique, the leaders also pledged action on coal usage, but fell short on setting a target date for zero emissions, reported NDTV.

The Group of 20 major economies, which are responsible for nearly 80 percent of the world's carbon emissions, met to set targets to battle the climate crisis. Pledges made by the G20 are considered crucial to the success of the UN climate summit starting on Sunday, 31 October in Glasgow.

As per the communique, which was obtained by news agency AFP, the G20 leaders agreed to keep commitments that were agreed to at the 2015 Paris accords.