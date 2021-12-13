Karnataka Teacher Forgives Students Who Assaulted Him in Classroom

A disturbing video of Class 10 students of a school in Karnataka's Davanagere harassing an elderly teacher in the classroom by putting a dustbin on his head has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the teacher, identified as Prakash Bogar, is seen teaching Hindi, while a group of students in Nalluru Government High school in Channagiri taluk of Davanagere district starts harassing him.

They teased him, hit him, ran away and also made videos of the same, however, the teacher decided to stop the outrage with a plea: “Please forgive those students, don’t file any case against them or dismiss them from classes.”