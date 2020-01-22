Spurned Man Sets Fire to Woman’s House, 2 Kids Lose Life

In a crime that has shaken Dulla village in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district, a 27-year-old man allegedly set a woman's house on fire, killing two children and injuring at least four others. Two persons are said to be critical.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday and the accused has been identified as Srinivas alias Srinu. The police said that he barged into the Satyavathi's house as they were sleeping, poured petrol all around and set the house on fire before bolting the door from outside and fleeing.

The two children Ramu and Vijayalakshmi were killed in the fire. The injured include Satyavathi, Durga Bhavani, and two other children.