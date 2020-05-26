Already burdened by the coronavirus outbreak, the country appears to be facing one challenge after another across different states. If the deadly cyclone Amphan that ravaged through parts of West Bengal and Odhisha wasn’t enough, news of a flood alert being sounded in Assam, only added to India’s woes.An official from Central Water Commission on Monday, 25 May, highlighted the big challenge that Assam is preparing itself for. "Water level (of the Brahmaputra river) is rising by 2 cm every hour today. It has been increasing since 16 May, because of rain,” Sarat Chandra Kalita said on Monday.The CWC has issued a severe flood alert for the Brahmaputra river in Assam’s Neamati Ghat and Jia Bharali reported Hindustan Times. According to another Hindustan Times report, due to heavy rains in many parts of Assam, over 33,000 people in at least 5 districts are affected.The report cited Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) statement saying a total of 128 villages in eight revenue circles of Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Darrang, Lakhimpur and Goalpara districts were affected.So far, 33 relief camps have been set up and nearly 9,000 people are taking shelter in them.The floods have also affected 579 hectares of crop area in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts according to ASDMA.Animals, too, are facing the brunt of nature's rage. Nearly 12,000 domestic animals have been affected in the state. Apart from Brahmaputra river and the Jia Bharali river at Sonitpur, river Puthimari in Kamrup was also flowing above the danger mark .Exceptionally heavy rain is expected in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh too. On Monday, Assam crossed the 500 mark of COVID-19 cases.Cyclone Amphan: ‘No Water, Electricity; Charging Phone in College’