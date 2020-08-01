‘NEP is About What Youth Wants’: PM Modi at Smart India Hackathon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 1 August, addressed students at the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon, a nation-wide competition held by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

He spoke to the students about their various innovations on women's hygiene products, water-harvesting systems, crime detection technology and so on.

Over video conference, PM Modi also spoke about the new National Education Policy (NEP), stating that the government was "focusing on the quality of education in India."

"Our attempts have been to make our education system the most advanced and modern for students of our country," he added.