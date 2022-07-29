World Tiger Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Wishes, Slogans, Messages, and Status

International Tiger Day is being celebrated on 29 July every year all around the world. This day is also celebrated as Awareness Day to prevent the destruction caused due to poaching. It is due to poaching and destruction of forests that the number of tigers has dropped significantly in various countries.

India currently accounts for 70 percent of the total tiger population in the world. This information was given by Union Minister of Environment and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar who also said that India currently has 30,000 elephants, 3000 one-horned rhinoceros and more than 500 lions.

It was in 2010, at the Tiger Conference in St. Petersburg, Russia, that the idea of ‘International Tiger Day’ came p and it was decided that it would be celebrated every year on 29 July.

