World Ozone Day 2021: Theme, History, Significance
World Ozone Day is celebrated every year on 16 September
World Ozone Day, also known as International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, is observed every year on 16 September. This day is an opportunity to focus global attention and action on this vital environmental issue.
The ozone layer is a fragile shield of gas that protects the Earth from the harmful portion of the rays of the sun, thus helping preserve life on the planet.
World Ozone Day: History
The United Nations General Assembly, in 1994, declared 16 September as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer/ World Ozone Day. This day marks the signing of Montreal Protocol on Substances that deplete the Ozone Layer, in 1987.
World Ozone Day 2021: Theme
This year, the theme of World Ozone Day is 'Montreal Protocol – keeping us, our food and vaccines cool'. According to UN's website, this year’s World Ozone Day seeks to highlight, the Montreal Protocol does so much more – such as slowing climate change and helping to boost energy efficiency in the cooling sector, which contributes to food security.
World Ozone Day: Significance
World Ozone Day plays a significant role in highlighting the steps to protect the ozone layer. Moreover, it spreads awareness about the importance of ozone layer and steps that should be taken to preserve it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.