Politicians, Celebs Spread Awareness on World Environment Day 2021
This year the theme of World Environment Day is 'Ecosystem Restoration'
World Environment Day is considered to be one of the most important days in the current world. It is celebrated every year on 5 June.
The days is celebrated to spread awareness about the damages our environment is facing.
According to United Nations (UN), we have destroyed half of our wetlands over the last century and lost 50 per cent of our coral reefs. Moreover its also states that every three seconds, the world loses enough forest to cover a football pitch.
Our environment is under serious threat and needs immediate attention.
Spreading awareness and collective action is the need of the hour. Many politicians, celebrities, activists and influencers also use different platforms to spread awareness about the gravity of the situation.
António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, uploaded a video on his Twitter handle explaining about the importance of Ecosystem Restoration.
President of India Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted about the importance of global efforts to fore a sustainable future.
Prime Minister's Office of Pakistan also uploaded a video address of PM Imran Khan at the launch of United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration programme. This year, Pakistan is the hosting the official celebrations of World Environment Day.
Dia Mirza, who is also a Goodwill Ambassador at UN Environment Programme also uploaded a clip to spread awareness about Generation Restoration on World Environment Day 2021.
Alia Bhatt uploaded a picture of herself on her Instagram handle with the caption "we all have one planet in common" on the eve of World Environment Day 2021.
External Affairs Minister of India Dr S Jaishankar shared his article about India's role as a leader in climate action.
Rahul Gandhi tweeted a brief reminder on World Environment Day 2021.
