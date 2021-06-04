World Environment Day 2021: Theme, History & Significance

World Environment Day 2021 will be celebrated on 5 June 2021. This day holds great significance in the present world. It is celebrated by every year on 5 June.

Our environment is in grave danger, and the most important way to save it, and hence to save the humankind and other species, is to spread awareness about it. Until and unless, individuals don't start making efforts to restore it, there is no chance of saving it.

According to UN website, as much as 50 per cent of our coral reefs have already been lost and up to 90 per cent of coral reefs could be lost by 2050, even if global warming is limited to an increase of 1.5°C.

"Every three seconds, the world loses enough forest to cover a football pitch and over the last century we have destroyed half of our wetlands," it added.