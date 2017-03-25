Interactive: Click to Turn Off the Lights for Earth Hour
Every year, we mark Earth Hour by turning the lights off to embrace an hour of environment friendly existence. But have you ever wondered how much electricity we guzzle every year?
Here’s your chance to turn off the lights and turn on the facts.
It’s your turn to choose – Earth or ‘anarth’?
Share this with your fellow earthlings, and let there be light. Why wait for Earth Hour to save energy?
(This story was first published on 25 March 2017. It is being reposted from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Earth Hour.)
