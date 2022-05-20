Wild You Were Sleeping Episode 5: Meet The Western Hoolock Gibbon

They live in very small families comprising males, females and their young ones. Being monogamous, the gibbon pairs declare and defend their territories through intricate songs and calls that reverberate through the forest. Their territories may comprise many fruiting trees as their diet largely depends on them. Many times such fruiting trees are far from each other, which eventually pushes gibbons to have large territories.

Unfortunately, these rainforests have drastically reduced over the past century due to human actions, and whatever forests remain, are fragmented or isolated. One such habitat island is the Hoollongapar Wildlife Sanctuary. A haven for primates, it holds an increasing population of the Western Hoolock Gibbon. Although the sanctuary provides safety to these species, the impacts of linear infrastructure pose challenges for the species inside the sanctuary. A 1.6 Km long railway line cuts through the sanctuary dividing it into two parts. This critical and active railway line acts as a barrier for the species to travel, often posing threats to their life.