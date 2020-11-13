SC Permits Sale and Two-Hour-Use of ‘Green’ Crackers in Telangana

Sale and use for two hours of green crackers, which are considered to be less polluting, has been permitted in Telangana by the Supreme Court, reported NDTV.

The state government had previously imposed a complete ban after the the Telangana High Court had ordered the same.

The apex court, according to NDTV, allowed the use of green crackers for two hours and said that the state would have to adhere to restrictions imposed by the National Green Tribunal on 9 November.