Cyclone Tauktae Alert in Kerala, CM Warns of Coastal Erosion
A red alert has been issued in the Thiruvananthapuram district.
Kerala started preparing for Cyclone Tauktae that was developing over the south-eastern Arabian Sea after the Indian Meteorological Department on Friday, 14 May, predicted heavy rainfall and strong winds in the state and rough seas along the coast till 16 May. A red alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram.
The IMD has warned that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the south-eastern Arabian Sea by 14 May, which could intensify into a hurricane, reported PTI.
Speaking to ANI, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to listen to the authorities and relocate to relief camps if asked to do so,
“Tonight is critical as IMD has sounded red and orange alerts for various districts. If heavy rains continue, flash floods and waterlogging may occur n low-lying areas. Coastal erosion is likely in coastal areas.”Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Chief Minister
ANI visuals from Kochi on Friday evening showed flash floods and waterlogging, rough seas and rainfall affecting normal life. Roads near Shangumugham have been partially washed away due to coastal erosion.
As per ANI, houses in Chellanam, Kannamali, Manassery and Edavanakkad are flooded. According to IMD’s latest update, the depression over the Lakshadweep area has augmented into a deep depression in the area and adjoining the southeast and the east-central Arabian Sea.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has 53 teams across five states to combat potential after-effects of Cyclone Tauktae.
NDRF Director General SN Pradhan in a tweet said that NDRF teams are deployed in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra, which could potentially see some damage.
