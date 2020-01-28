SC Allows Govt to Bring African Cheetah to Suitable Indian Habitat

Supreme Court on Tuesday, 28 January, allowed the Centre to introduce the African cheetah to a suitable habitat in India.

Stating that the rare Indian cheetah is almost extinct in the country, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had filed an application seeking permission for the introduction of the African cheetah from Namibia.

The apex court set up a three-member committee, comprising former director Wildlife of India Ranjit Singh, DG of Wildlife of India Dhananjay Mohan, and DIG, Wildlife, Ministry of Environment and Forests, to guide the NTCA in taking a decision on the issue.