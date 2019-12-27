GoodNews: Panchkula to Offer Free Milk in Exchange of Plastic

The call for a mass movement came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day's address in which he had urged people to shun single-use plastic to protect the environment.

The prime minister urged all municipalities, municipal corporations, district administrations, gram panchayats, government and non-governmental bodies to work towards ensuring adequate arrangement for collection and storage of plastic waste.

“I request all the organisations and every citizen to ensure adequate arrangement for collection and storage of plastic waste. I also appeal to the corporate sector to come out with ways and means for appropriate disposal of all accumulated plastic,” said PM Modi.

(With inputs from ANI)