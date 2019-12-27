#GoodNews: Panchkula to Offer Free Milk in Exchange of Plastic
The Panchkula Municipal Corporation has set up booths across the city to offer free milk packets to people, in exchange for plastic waste.
“Those who give us 1 kg plastic or 10 plastic bottles will receive one packet of milk, free of cost. This offer can be availed t any vita booth across Panchkula,” said Jarnail Singh, Executive Officer Panchkula Administration.
The call for a mass movement came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day's address in which he had urged people to shun single-use plastic to protect the environment.
The prime minister urged all municipalities, municipal corporations, district administrations, gram panchayats, government and non-governmental bodies to work towards ensuring adequate arrangement for collection and storage of plastic waste.
“I request all the organisations and every citizen to ensure adequate arrangement for collection and storage of plastic waste. I also appeal to the corporate sector to come out with ways and means for appropriate disposal of all accumulated plastic,” said PM Modi.
(With inputs from ANI)
