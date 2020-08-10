Indonesia Volcano May Spout Lava, Warn Officials After Ash Cloud

Authorities and witnesses in Indonesia on Monday, 10 August, reported a giant ash cloud spanning 5 km into the sky, as a volcano erupted from Mount Sinabung a second time since Saturday, 8 August, on the island of Sumatra, according to Reuters.

The eruption came with a thunderous noise, and turned the sky dark, according to testimonies of eyewitnesses. The ash reportedly rose from the peak of the 2,460-metre (8,071-ft) mountain in Karo, North Sumatra.