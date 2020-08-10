Indonesia Volcano May Spout Lava, Warn Officials After Ash Cloud
The ash reportedly rose from the peak of the 2,460-metre mountain in Karo, North Sumatra, and shot 5 kms in the sky.
Authorities and witnesses in Indonesia on Monday, 10 August, reported a giant ash cloud spanning 5 km into the sky, as a volcano erupted from Mount Sinabung a second time since Saturday, 8 August, on the island of Sumatra, according to Reuters.
The eruption came with a thunderous noise, and turned the sky dark, according to testimonies of eyewitnesses. The ash reportedly rose from the peak of the 2,460-metre (8,071-ft) mountain in Karo, North Sumatra.
Warnings
Authorities have warned residents and tourists about possible lava flow, reported Reuters.
Indonesia’s volcanology agency has advised residents to stay outside of a 3 km radius of the volcano and to wear masks to minimise the effects of falling volcanic ash, the report said.
No casualties, however, have been reported. A spokeswoman for the civil aviation authority also told Reuters that flights are still operational in the region.
Previous Eruptions
According to Reuters, Mount Sinabung has erupted after a year of remaining dormant. 2010 was the last time it erupted after being inactive for centuries.
Indonesia is reported to be one of the world’s most volcanically active countries.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.