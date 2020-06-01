The southwest monsoon, India's four-month annual rainfall season, has begun by making an onset over Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday, 1 June.He further predicted that Kerala will receive "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in the next three days due to the southwest monsoon.“Widespread rainfall is predicted in Kerala in three days. More than 80 percent stations of IMD have recorded more than 2.5 mm rainfall,” said Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, reported PTI.Long Monsoons, Cyclones: What Triggered India’s Locust Outbreak?The southwest monsson hits Kerala in the first week of June and the retreats from Rajasthan by September.‘Conditions Favourable For Good Monsoon’Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary Dr Madhavan Nair Rajeevan said that conditions are becoming more favourable for a good monsoon.India is likely to receive a total of 102% rainfall of a long-term average this year, the weather office added. The monsoon season delivers about 70% of India’s annual rainfall, which is crucial for our agriculture-dependent economy.Heavy Rains Expected In MumbaiMaharashtra and south Gujarat will receive heavy rain on 3 June with than 20 cm rainfall is expected in coastal districts of Maharashtra like Sindhudurg, Thane, Mumbai.“Sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over southeast Arabian Sea in the next 48 hours,” Dr Mohapatra said adding that fishermen are advised not to venture out during this period, reported PTI.(With inputs from PTI)Arrival of Monsoon Over Kerala Likely to Be Delayed by 4 Days: IMD We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.