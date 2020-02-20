India’s Carbon Emissions ‘Bigger Problem’ Than China’s: Bloomberg

"We are closing the coal-fired power plants. If we enforce some of the rules on fracking so that they don't release methane into the air and into the water, you will make a big difference but we are not going to get rid of fracking for a while and we frac incidentally not just natural gas, you frac oil as well," he said.

The United States has already closed 304 out of the 530 coal fired power plants and 80 of them have been closed in Europe, he said.

"Let's start at the beginning. If you're Ppesident, the first thing you do the first day is you rejoin the Paris agreement. This is just ridiculous for us to drop out," Bloomberg said, adding that America's responsibility is to be the leader in the world.

"And, if we don't, we are going to be the ones that get hurt just as much as anybody else and that's why I don't want to have us cut off all relationships with China because you will never solve this problem without China and India, western Europe and America," he said.