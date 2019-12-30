India’s Forest, Tree Cover Up By 5,188 Sq Km Since 2017: Govt

Besides Javadekar, the release event was attended by Environment Secretary C K Mishra, Siddhant Das, Director General-Forests, Ministry of Environment, Subhash Ashutosh, Director General, FSI, and other officials from the ministry as well as states, news agency PTI reported.

Lauding the efforts of the FSI, Mishra said it was not a routine work but added value and new content to the report.

"It is not a routine mathematical report. It adds value to the report and new content. It provides a set of data which is like a mirror for us to guide us in the right direction. This report is used for policy formulation and improving the quality of forests too," he said.